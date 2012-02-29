Members of Slayer, Megadeth, Anthrax and Adrenaline Mob to Present Metal Masters 3 Clinic in April

Samson, Hartke, Zoom, and Best Buy have just announced the third installment of the Metal Masters clinics, which is set for Los Angeles on April 12.

Metal Masters 3 will feature many of the same faces as the Metal Masters 2 clinic in New York last fall, with Charlie Benante and Frank Bello (Anthrax), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Mike Portnoy (ex–Dream Theater/Adrenaline Mob) and Kerry King (Slayer) all on board, as well as the addition of Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

Each of the musicians will perform separately, as well as part of a series of jams, sharing secrets of their technique and success along the way.

“We’re extremely excited to be bringing the Metal Masters series back to the West Coast where it originated,” said Mark Menghi, director of marketing at Samson. “And with the artists we have participating and the surprises we have planned, Metal Masters 3 is going to be the best one yet.”

On top of all that, Revolver will be releasing their special Pantera issue at the even, with artist Tim Bradstreet on hand to sign copies of the issue. Be sure to stop by to pick up your copy and meet Tim if you make it out to the event!

Tickets are available for $20 at the Key Club’s box office or via their official website. The event is All Ages.

You can still watch the entire Metal Masters 2 clinic , which included surprise appearances by Phil Anselmo and Scott Ian.