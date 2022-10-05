Hail the cabs: Mesa/Boogie unveils comprehensive Boogie cabinet range

By Matt Parker
published

The series includes new 2x10 and 4x10 designs, alongside a low-end focussed Thiele extension cab

Mesa/Boogie's newly unveiled Cabinet range
(Image credit: MESA / Boogie)

Mesa/Boogie has lifted the lid on a full series of new and revamped cabinet designs.

The firm reports that all the new Boogie cabinets will be built in its California facility from premium materials, including marine-grade Baltic birch plywood, UK-made Celestion speakers and coated jute grilles that (MESA insists) create a sweeter top-end response. 

Among the new designs are two 10” speaker cabinets: a 2x10 and 4x10 – both of which feature open-back designs for a broad, vintage-style response. The full range includes...

1x10 Boogie 14 ($449)

Mesa/Boogie's new 1x10 Boogie 14

(Image credit: MESA / Boogie)

This open back cab is aimed at traditional rock, blues and R&B-style players. It's recommended as a pairing for smaller Mesa guitar amps, such as the Mark Five: 25.

1x10 Boogie 16 ($449)

Mesa/Boogie's 1x10 Boogie 16

(Image credit: MESA / Boogie)

This is based on the 14, but offers a more generous low end response and is said to pair well with the likes of the firm’s California Tweed amps.

1x12 Boogie Thiele Front Ported Cabinet ($549)

Mesa/Boogie's 1x12 Boogie Thiele Front Ported Cabinet

(Image credit: MESA / Boogie)

A compact closed-back build, the Thiele is all about offering some additional low-end thump and thud to your rig, whether it’s a combo or head and cab.

1x12 Boogie 19 ($529)

Mesa/Boogie's 1x12 Boogie 19

(Image credit: MESA / Boogie)

The ‘classic’ Boogie cab, initially created to partner with the 12” Mark I combo, it has become renowned for its versatility. As with the two cabs above, it’s an open-back build.

1x12 Boogie 23 ($499)

Mesa/Boogie's 1x12 Boogie 23

(Image credit: MESA / Boogie)

This is based on the Boogie 19 build, but offers a more expansive take on its tone, as such, it can play well with some of the heftier amps in the MB line-up, such as the Badlander and Triple Crown heads.

2x10 Boogie 23 ($529)

Mesa/Boogie's 2x10 Boogie 23

(Image credit: MESA / Boogie)

This 2x10” cab configuration uses Celestion G10 Creamback speakers (as opposed to the C90s in the 12” builds) and is said to play equally well with combos or standalone heads.

4x10 Boogie Open Back cabinet ($799)

Mesa/Boogie's 4x10 Boogie Open Back cabinet

(Image credit: MESA / Boogie)

This new 180-watt 4x10” configuration is reportedly more compact and lighter than previous offerings – shaving a couple of inches and a healthy 10 pounds off the Lone Star 4x10, for example. 

For more information on the Boogie Cabinet range, head to MESA/Boogie’s site (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.