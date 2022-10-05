Hail the cabs: Mesa/Boogie unveils comprehensive Boogie cabinet range

Mesa/Boogie has lifted the lid on a full series of new and revamped cabinet designs.

The firm reports that all the new Boogie cabinets will be built in its California facility from premium materials, including marine-grade Baltic birch plywood, UK-made Celestion speakers and coated jute grilles that (MESA insists) create a sweeter top-end response.

Among the new designs are two 10” speaker cabinets: a 2x10 and 4x10 – both of which feature open-back designs for a broad, vintage-style response. The full range includes...

1x10 Boogie 14 ($449)

This open back cab is aimed at traditional rock, blues and R&B-style players. It's recommended as a pairing for smaller Mesa guitar amps, such as the Mark Five: 25.

1x10 Boogie 16 ($449)

This is based on the 14, but offers a more generous low end response and is said to pair well with the likes of the firm’s California Tweed amps.

1x12 Boogie Thiele Front Ported Cabinet ($549)

A compact closed-back build, the Thiele is all about offering some additional low-end thump and thud to your rig, whether it’s a combo or head and cab.

1x12 Boogie 19 ($529)

The ‘classic’ Boogie cab, initially created to partner with the 12” Mark I combo, it has become renowned for its versatility. As with the two cabs above, it’s an open-back build.

1x12 Boogie 23 ($499)

This is based on the Boogie 19 build, but offers a more expansive take on its tone, as such, it can play well with some of the heftier amps in the MB line-up, such as the Badlander and Triple Crown heads.

2x10 Boogie 23 ($529)

This 2x10” cab configuration uses Celestion G10 Creamback speakers (as opposed to the C90s in the 12” builds) and is said to play equally well with combos or standalone heads.

4x10 Boogie Open Back cabinet ($799)

This new 180-watt 4x10” configuration is reportedly more compact and lighter than previous offerings – shaving a couple of inches and a healthy 10 pounds off the Lone Star 4x10, for example.

For more information on the Boogie Cabinet range, head to MESA/Boogie’s site (opens in new tab).