Meshuggah Announce New Album Title

Swedish progressive metal band Meshuggah have announced Koloss as the title of their upcoming new album, which is due out March 27 via Nuclear Blast.

It turns out Meshuggah had hidden the album's title in a somewhat cryptic message posted on their website not long ago, which read: "After a long time of deep soul searching and intense wrecking of the psyches, the new album is finally done. Soon you will meet this colossus that will pulverize your being. Welcome to the other side on March 27."

On the direction of the band's new album, drummer Tomas Haake has this to say:

"As always, we try to take our music in a slightly different direction with each album, and with Koloss we feel we really nailed what we were going for. Organic brutality, viscera and groove all crammed into a 54-minute metalicious treat, best avoided by the faint of heart!"