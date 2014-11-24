Metal Mike Chlasciak Announces Second Annual Metal Heroes Summer Camp

In association with Music Masters Camps, shredder—and Guitar World columnist—Metal Mike Chlasciak will host his second Metal Heroes Summer Camp August 24 to 28, 2015, at the Slide Forest House/Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York.

Developed for young metal-heads ages 12 to 19, Metal Heroes Summer Camp is designed to teach, motivate and inspire through intense but fun instruction in heavy metal.

The highlight of this vacation experience will take place on the last day, when the students will have a chance to perform with Mike in front of their peers, family and friends during a live concert staged at the camp’s playground.

“I really proud and psyched to welcome you once again to the Metal Heroes Summer Camp," Metal Mike says. "We have had an amazing debut last year with students from as many as 8 states coming in to enjoy special guests, jams, motivational segments and specified instrument clinics. In 2015, one again, all metal band instruments are once again welcome focusing on guitar, bass, drums and vocals. I hope you will join me on this 100 percent full-on metal journey.

“I've always wanted to share my tour and music experiences with younger metal-heads and I’m really looking forward to open up the metal vault with you on so many levels in order to help you sharpen your skills to metal ninja perfection. I’m committed to the preservation of heavy metal and this is my way of helping to carry metal for the next generations to enjoy.

"While helping you with individual tasks, we’ll also learn to make amazing progress when rehearsing with a band to talking about any musical challenges that you might face. A look into the working of the music business including endorsements and the DYI career approach will keep you learning while you work on your musical chops. I can guarantee this will be incredibly fun and you will learn a lot, too.

“We’ll be jamming together, hanging out together, studying what makes a song or a performance great—while everyone will get a chance to ask their questions and get plenty of one-on-one playing tips."

Tickets for Metal Heroes Summer Camp are on sale now right here.

All camp packages are $1,399 include lodging, gourmet meals, housekeeping and access to all workshops, seminars, performances and camp activities. Full Moon Resort features an eclectic array of comfortable country-inn accommodations. There is a $595 non-participant spectator package option where you can watch your child’s progress at Metal Heroes Summer Camp while you absorb the beauty of the Catskill Mountains.

All accommodations are just steps away from daily camp activities. Guests can enjoy the spring-fed swimming pool and explore the splendors of the Catskills. Dedicated to the celebration of nature, music and the arts, this one hundred-acre wonderland of mountains, fields and streams is a world of its own.

Interested rockers can take advantage of the early-bird price of $1,299 by registering by January 5, 2015. All returning campers receive a free webcam guitar lesson with Mike or Metal Heroes instructor. All Metal Heroes Campers get an additional 15% all webcam lessons with Mike that are currently available from metalheroesacademy.com.

For more information, visit metalheroesacademy.com and Facebook.