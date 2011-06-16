Metallica and AC/DC to Get Their Own Versions of Monopoly

Metallica and AC/DC will both soon have their own custom versions of the popular board game Monopoly.

Metallica's version is already in production and is set to go on say this Friday, June 17, in the band's online store.

A press release states:

"Every aspect of the game designed for the true Metallica fan in mind. You'll 'Pass Go' through historic Metallica events and locations around the board such as club shows, festivals, studios, childhood homes and other metal landmarks. Create your own real estate empire by adding arenas and stadiums to all your properties!

Game pieces include the Kill 'Em All hammer, ... And Justice For All scales, St. Anger fist, Black Album snake, ninja star, and the 'Jump In The Fire' demon. Land on one of the 'Binge and Purge' or 'Jump In The Fire' spaces and be rewarded or fined in true Metallica form."

AC/DC will also be endowed with their own version of the classic game, which, according to USAopoly, will be on sale in August.