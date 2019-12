As promised, Metallica and Lou Reed now have a music video directed by Oscar-winner Darren Aronofsky. You can watch the video for "The View" below, courtesy of IFC.

Originally, the video was slated to be for the track "Iced Honey" from Lulu, but somewhere along the line it appears to have been switched to "The View."

Darren Aronofsky is best known as the director of Requiem for a Dream and most recently Black Swan.