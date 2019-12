Metallica and Lou Reed have released the trailer for their upcoming album, Lulu, and you can watch it below.

If this seems like deja vu to anyone out there, please note that this new trailer is NOT the same as the 60-second EPK the gang posted last Thursday, October 6. For starters, this one is 1:37 long.

If you haven't heard album's first single, "The View," you can listen to it here or order it from iTunes.

Lulu is set for release on November 1.