Metallica Debuts Two More Previously Unreleased Songs, "Hell And Back" and "Rebel Of Babylon"

We missed a busy weekend in Metallica-land as the band closed out their 30th anniversary celebration with two more shows -- and two more unreleased tracks from the Death Magnetic sessions. You can stream "Hell and Back" and "Rebel of Babylon" below.

Metallica closed out their 30th anniversary with a bang, the last two shows featuring guests like Jerry Cantrell, Rob Halford, Dave Mustaine, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Glenn Danzig.

We've already posted footage of Dave Mustaine performing five songs with Metallica, and stay tuned for more video and reports from this past weekend.