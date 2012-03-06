Metallica Offering Bracelets Made from Their Guitar Strings, Proceeds Going to Charity

In conjunction with the MusiCares charity, Metallica are offering special bracelets made from the guitar/bass strings of James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo.

Proceeds from the sale of the bracelets will go toward the MusiCares charity. Head here for more info.

Metallica are writing the follow-up to 2008's Death Magnetic, with drummer Lars Ulrich recently telling Spin, "We're writing music and we're going to be recording very soon."

Besides a new album, Metallica are working on the Orion Music + More festival, which the band will headline. More details of the festival are expected to be announced in the coming days. Bands already announced include Avenged Sevenfold, Arctic Monkeys, Gary Clark Jr., Liturgy, The Gaslight Anthem and Modest Mouse.