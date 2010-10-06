Metallica To Release Special Live Recording From Nashville

On June 12th, 2008, on the eve of their headlining performance at the Bonnaroo Music Fesival, Metallica played an intimate, surprise performance at The Basement, a 150-capacity venue below Nashville record store Grimey’s New & Preloved Music. In attendance were ecstatic Metclub fan club members, Grimey’s staffers, a few lucky friends and members of local law enforcement agencies!

Now the explosive energy of that hot and sweaty, packed-to-the-rafters show has been captured on the recording Live at Grimey’s, which will be released by Warner Bros. Records on the day after Thanksgiving, November 26th (known in retail circles as “Black Friday”). The recording will be released on standard CD plus as a limited-edition two-disc set on regular-weight 10” vinyl with a gatefold jacket.

In keeping with Metallica’s steadfast support of independent music retailers, Live at Grimey’s will be sold to those who support Record Store Day, an annual event on the third Saturday in April that celebrates the unique culture surrounding over 700 independently owned record stores in the U.S. and hundreds of stores internationally. Metallica officially kicked off Record Store Day at Rasputin Music in Mountain View, CA, on April 19th, 2008. Please visit www.mymetalclub.com for a list of all participating retailers.

Live at Grimey's track listing: