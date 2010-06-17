Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax: First-Look Photos From Historic Show

Kerry King, Dave Mustaine, Scott Ian and James Hetfield

"It's about f--cking time this happened," said Slayer's Kerry King last night after playing a history-making show.

Last night in Warsaw, Poland, history was indeed made in the thrash/metal world. The "Big Four" bands who defined the thrash metal genre—Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax—played together on the same stage for the first time ever, headlining the Sonisphere Festival 2010 held at Bemowo Airport in Warsaw, Poland in front of some 100,000 ecstatic fans.

Here's Slayer's setlist from that show:

World Painted Blood

Jihad

War Ensemble

Hate Worldwide

Dead Skin Mask

Angel of Death

Beauty Through Order

Disciple

Mandatory Suicide

Chemical Warfare

South of Heaven

Raining Blood

This history-making Big Four lineup will headline six more Sonisphere Festivals over the summer in Europe (check www.slayer.net for details). In addition, the show scheduled for Sofia Bulgaria will be broadcast via satellite on Tuesday, June 22 to more than 450 movie theaters in more than 140 markets in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Latin America. Delayed screenings will take place in Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

