Metallica/Lou Reed: Audio Samples of Entire Album Available

Yesterday, Amazon.de posted audio samples of all 10 tracks off the upcoming collaborative album from Lou Reed and Metallica. While the samples were taken down quickly, Loutallica were nice enough to post higher-quality samples of Lulu online, which you can check out below.

A message on the band's official website reads: "Web watchers today may have noticed that one of our friends in the digital retail world jumped the gun a little by posting samples of all the tracks on Lulu, so rather than have you checking out transcoded clips, we’ve posted higher quality streams of the same bits here for your previewing pleasure."

Lulu is out on November 1.