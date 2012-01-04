Metallica's 'Beyond Magnetic' EP to See CD Release Later This Month

After releasing it digitally in December, Metallica will release their Beyond Magnetic EP as a CD on January 31.

The EP features four tracks written during sessions for the band's last album, Death Magnetic. The tracks were debuted live last month during Metallica's four-night 30th anniversary celebration and were sent as downloads to members of Metallica's fan club.

"We're still pumped up after celebrating our 30th anniversary last month with fan club members from around the world and by sharing the stage with musicians we have admired all our lives," said the band in an official statement. "Part of the fun on those nights included playing unreleased tracks from the Death Magnetic sessions and after giving them to all fan-club members for free, those songs have been available on iTunes and other at digital retailers for several weeks. We've been feeling all the love and positive vibes beyond our wildest expectations on the mp3 side, so we decided to go 'old school' (!!) and also release those four songs on a CD."