California-based metalcore band Of Mice & Men are gearing up for their stint on the Vans Warped Tour this summer with a new deluxe reissue of last year's The Flood.

The deluxe edition of the album will contain all new artwork, as well as four brand-new tracks recorded with producer Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Social Distortion). You can stream one of those tracks, "The Depths," below.

The Flood Deluxe Reissue is out July 24 via Rise Records.