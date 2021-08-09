Sawtooth Guitars partners with Michael Angelo Batio for two all-new electric guitar lines

Sawtooth Guitars has debuted three all-new families of electric guitars, two of which were created in collaboration with heavy metal maestro Michael Angelo Batio.

Arriving in the form of the Batio-designed Hybrid and ST-M24 Series, as well as the vintage-inspired Relic Series, the new six-strings aim to cater to a wide range of diverse playing styles, ranging from the modern-minded ST-M24s to the more conventional road-worn Relic models.

Read on for a thorough deep-dive into Sawtooth Guitars' latest offerings.

Sawtooth Guitars Hybrid Series

Image 1 of 2 Sawtooth Guitars Hybrid Series ET Spalted Maple Trans Cherry Burst (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Sawtooth Guitars Hybrid Series ES Blood Red Sparkle (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars)

The Batio-design Hybrid Series is made up of two classic body shapes – the Strat-style ES models and the Tele-esque ET instruments – and seeks to partner the timeless designs with an advanced level of modern sonic versatility and playability.

Both guitars boast identical build blueprints, comprising a basswood body, C-shape maple neck and sandalwood fretboard, which is topped with 22 medium jumbo frets and block inlays.

Other universal features found on the 25.5”-scale length offerings include a Floyd Rose tremolo system, Wilkinson tuners and a locking nut.

In the pickup department, the ES model sports an unusual SHSHS configuration, which combines three Sawtooth neck, middle and bridge-position alnico V single-coils with a pair of Sawtooth neck and bridge Alnico V humbuckers.

These are wired to three separate toggle switches – two three-way toggles in charge of selecting the desired humbucker and merging each pickup variation, as well as a standard five-way switch for the single-coils.

On the other hand, the ET models feature an SHHS configuration, made up of the same pickups. Again, three toggle switches – a trio of three-way switches for mixing and matching the pickups in a number of different ways – make the cut.

The Hybrid ET and ES models are both available now for $899.

Sawtooth Guitars ST-M24 Series

Image 1 of 2 Sawtooth Guitars Satin White ST-M24 (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Sawtooth Guitars Satin Black ST-M24 (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars)

The second series of six-strings designed in collaboration with Michael Angelo Batio is the ST-M24 family, which features a Floyd Rose-loaded Satin White and Wilkinson Hardtail bridge-equipped Satin Black model.

Said to be made for speed, the Satin Black ST-M24 features a sycamore body with a bolt-on C-shape maple neck and maple fretboard, which is adorned with 24 frets and black block inlays.

The Satin White model, meanwhile, sports a basswood body, with the maple neck being partnered with a 24 fret-equipped, pearloid block inlay-adorned sandalwood fingerboard.

Both guitars feature a pair of Sawtooth alnico V humbuckers, though they can also come loaded with a Seymour Duncan JB bridge and Jazz neck humbucker set.

The control layout, featuring a three-way selector switch and master volume and tone knobs, is the same on both axes.

The Satin White ST-M24 is available for $699, while the Satin Black iteration is available for $299.

Sawtooth Guitars Relic Series

Image 1 of 4 Sawtooth Guitars Relic Series Black ET (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars) Image 2 of 4 Sawtooth Guitars Relic Series Natural ET (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars) Image 3 of 4 Sawtooth Guitars Relic Series Aero Blue ES (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars) Image 4 of 4 Sawtooth Guitars Relic Series Surf Green ES (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars)

Sawtooth Guitars’ final offering is the classically styled Relic Series, which features worn and aged versions of classic single-cut and double-cut body shapes.

The Strat-style ES model features a custom relic alder body with an aged maple neck and sandalwood fretboard. The 25.5”-scale guitar also features 22 medium jumbo frets, a classic tremolo bridge and a trio of alnico V single-coils.

Sawtooth’s ES model is available in a Surf Green finish with a maple fretboard, or an Aero Blue colorway with a sandalwood ‘board.

As for the Tele-inspired ET model, an aged ash body – in a Black or Natural finish – lines up alongside an aged maple neck with a 22 medium jumbo fret-topped sandalwood fretboard.

For the Natural version, a hardtail, string-through bridge with individual saddles houses an Alnico V humbucker, which is partnered with a separate Sawtooth-designed neck humbucker.

The Black iteration, meanwhile, features a pair of classic Tele-style single-coils designed by Sawtooth.

The Relic Series six-strings are available now, starting from $599.

For more information, head over to Sawtooth Guitars.