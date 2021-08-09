Trending

Sawtooth Guitars partners with Michael Angelo Batio for two all-new electric guitar lines

A third family of axes, the vintage-inspired Relic Series, has also been unveiled as part of the comprehensive catalog overhaul

Sawtooth Guitars electric guitars
(Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars)

Sawtooth Guitars has debuted three all-new families of electric guitars, two of which were created in collaboration with heavy metal maestro Michael Angelo Batio.

Arriving in the form of the Batio-designed Hybrid and ST-M24 Series, as well as the vintage-inspired Relic Series, the new six-strings aim to cater to a wide range of diverse playing styles, ranging from the modern-minded ST-M24s to the more conventional road-worn Relic models.

Read on for a thorough deep-dive into Sawtooth Guitars' latest offerings.

Sawtooth Guitars Hybrid Series

Image 1 of 2

Sawtooth Guitars electric guitars

Sawtooth Guitars Hybrid Series ET Spalted Maple Trans Cherry Burst (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars)
Image 2 of 2

Sawtooth Guitars electric guitars

Sawtooth Guitars Hybrid Series ES Blood Red Sparkle (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars)

The Batio-design Hybrid Series is made up of two classic body shapes – the Strat-style ES models and the Tele-esque ET instruments – and seeks to partner the timeless designs with an advanced level of modern sonic versatility and playability.

Both guitars boast identical build blueprints, comprising a basswood body, C-shape maple neck and sandalwood fretboard, which is topped with 22 medium jumbo frets and block inlays.

Other universal features found on the 25.5”-scale length offerings include a Floyd Rose tremolo system, Wilkinson tuners and a locking nut.

In the pickup department, the ES model sports an unusual SHSHS configuration, which combines three Sawtooth neck, middle and bridge-position alnico V single-coils with a pair of Sawtooth neck and bridge Alnico V humbuckers.

These are wired to three separate toggle switches – two three-way toggles in charge of selecting the desired humbucker and merging each pickup variation, as well as a standard five-way switch for the single-coils.

On the other hand, the ET models feature an SHHS configuration, made up of the same pickups. Again, three toggle switches – a trio of three-way switches for mixing and matching the pickups in a number of different ways – make the cut.

The Hybrid ET and ES models are both available now for $899.

Sawtooth Guitars ST-M24 Series

Image 1 of 2

Sawtooth Guitars electric guitar

Sawtooth Guitars Satin White ST-M24 (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars)
Image 2 of 2

Sawtooth Guitars electric guitar

Sawtooth Guitars Satin Black ST-M24 (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars)

The second series of six-strings designed in collaboration with Michael Angelo Batio is the ST-M24 family, which features a Floyd Rose-loaded Satin White and Wilkinson Hardtail bridge-equipped Satin Black model.

Said to be made for speed, the Satin Black ST-M24 features a sycamore body with a bolt-on C-shape maple neck and maple fretboard, which is adorned with 24 frets and black block inlays.

The Satin White model, meanwhile, sports a basswood body, with the maple neck being partnered with a 24 fret-equipped, pearloid block inlay-adorned sandalwood fingerboard.

Both guitars feature a pair of Sawtooth alnico V humbuckers, though they can also come loaded with a Seymour Duncan JB bridge and Jazz neck humbucker set.

The control layout, featuring a three-way selector switch and master volume and tone knobs, is the same on both axes.

The Satin White ST-M24 is available for $699, while the Satin Black iteration is available for $299.

Sawtooth Guitars Relic Series

Image 1 of 4

Sawtooth Guitars electric guitar

Sawtooth Guitars Relic Series Black ET (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars)
Image 2 of 4

Sawtooth Guitars electric guitar

Sawtooth Guitars Relic Series Natural ET (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars)
Image 3 of 4

Sawtooth Guitars electric guitar

Sawtooth Guitars Relic Series Aero Blue ES (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars)
Image 4 of 4

Sawtooth Guitars electric guitar

Sawtooth Guitars Relic Series Surf Green ES (Image credit: Sawtooth Guitars)

Sawtooth Guitars’ final offering is the classically styled Relic Series, which features worn and aged versions of classic single-cut and double-cut body shapes.

The Strat-style ES model features a custom relic alder body with an aged maple neck and sandalwood fretboard. The 25.5”-scale guitar also features 22 medium jumbo frets, a classic tremolo bridge and a trio of alnico V single-coils.

Sawtooth’s ES model is available in a Surf Green finish with a maple fretboard, or an Aero Blue colorway with a sandalwood ‘board.

As for the Tele-inspired ET model, an aged ash body – in a Black or Natural finish – lines up alongside an aged maple neck with a 22 medium jumbo fret-topped sandalwood fretboard. 

For the Natural version, a hardtail, string-through bridge with individual saddles houses an Alnico V humbucker, which is partnered with a separate Sawtooth-designed neck humbucker.

The Black iteration, meanwhile, features a pair of classic Tele-style single-coils designed by Sawtooth.

The Relic Series six-strings are available now, starting from $599.

For more information, head over to Sawtooth Guitars.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.