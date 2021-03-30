Michael Kelly Guitars launches new Pinnacle bass in 4- and 5-string configurations

Michael Kelly Guitars has added a brand-new bass guitar model to its lineup, the Pinnacle.

Available in both four- and five-string configurations, the Pinnacle sports a unique body shape – which evenly distributes the weight of the instrument – constructed of swamp ash and topped with a layer of burled poplar.

It also features a five-piece maple and walnut neck and an ebony fingerboard with diamond inlays and glow-in-the-dark side markers.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Kelly Guitars ) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Kelly Guitars ) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Kelly Guitars ) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Kelly Guitars )

Electronics come by way of a pair of Rockfield MDC humbucking pickups – each with individual coil-split switches – controlled via master volume and pickup balance knobs and a three-band EQ.

Other features include a Michael Kelly MCN bridge – which allows players to optimize string spacing and alignment via side-to-side adjustable saddles – and an easy-adjust truss rod that can be set using a spoke wheel at the base of the fingerboard.

The four- and five-string Pinnacle are available now for $700 and $740, respectively. For more information, head over to Michael Kelly Guitars.