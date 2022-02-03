Watch as Michael Romeo delivers one of this year's must-see shred solos in this searing playthrough of Divide & Conquer

Last month, Michael Romeo announced a new solo album, War of the Worlds, Pt. 2.

The album's first single – the blistering but cinematic Divide & Conquer, released in tandem with the album's announcement – subsequently landed a spot on our essential guitar tracks of the week roundup. The whole song, powered by an unstoppable riff and a powerful performance from vocalist Dino Jelusick, is worth hearing, but what really stuck with us was Romeo's climactic solo.

We're thrilled, then, to present the exclusive premiere of a playthrough video that gives viewers an up-close look at just how the Symphony X guitarist executes the thrill ride of a solo.

Armed with his Caparison signature electric guitar played through an ENGL Fireball guitar amp, Romeo blitzes through light-speed picking runs and electrifying tapping sequences without breaking a sweat, adding a bit of classic rock flair with some huge bends along the way.

While technically flawless, the solo also tells a vivid story, with distinct, even sections that are easy to follow. Perfectly structured, it never loses sight of its purpose, nor overstays its welcome. It shows that Romeo doesn't just have enviable chops, he knows how to use them.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Like its predecessor, War of the Worlds, Pt. 1, War of the Worlds, Pt. 2 features John DeServio on bass guitar and drummer John Macaluso. It's set for a March 25 release via InsideOut Music.

You can check out the album's cover art above, and track list below.

To preorder the album, head on over to Michael Romeo's website.

Michael Romeo – War of the Worlds, Pt. 2

1. Introduction - Part II

2. Divide & Conquer

3. Destroyer

4. Metamorphosis

5. Mothership

6. Just Before the Dawn

7. Hybrids

8. Hunted

9. Maschinenmensch

10. Parasite

11. Brave New World (Outro)

Bonus Tracks:

12. The Perfect Weapon

13. Alien DeathRay