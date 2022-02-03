Trending

Watch as Michael Romeo delivers one of this year's must-see shred solos in this searing playthrough of Divide & Conquer

By published

The lead single from the Symphony X guitarist's forthcoming album – War of the Worlds, Pt. 2 – boasts a technically and compositionally brilliant solo. Get an up-close look at how Romeo executes it

Last month, Michael Romeo announced a new solo album, War of the Worlds, Pt. 2.

The album's first single – the blistering but cinematic Divide & Conquer, released in tandem with the album's announcementsubsequently landed a spot on our essential guitar tracks of the week roundup. The whole song, powered by an unstoppable riff and a powerful performance from vocalist Dino Jelusick, is worth hearing, but what really stuck with us was Romeo's climactic solo.

We're thrilled, then, to present the exclusive premiere of a playthrough video that gives viewers an up-close look at just how the Symphony X guitarist executes the thrill ride of a solo. 

Armed with his Caparison signature electric guitar played through an ENGL Fireball guitar amp, Romeo blitzes through light-speed picking runs and electrifying tapping sequences without breaking a sweat, adding a bit of classic rock flair with some huge bends along the way.

While technically flawless, the solo also tells a vivid story, with distinct, even sections that are easy to follow. Perfectly structured, it never loses sight of its purpose, nor overstays its welcome. It shows that Romeo doesn't just have enviable chops, he knows how to use them.

The cover of Michael Romeo's forthcoming album, War of the Worlds, Pt. 2

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Like its predecessor, War of the Worlds, Pt. 1, War of the Worlds, Pt. 2 features John DeServio on bass guitar and drummer John Macaluso. It's set for a March 25 release via InsideOut Music.

You can check out the album's cover art above, and track list below.

To preorder the album, head on over to Michael Romeo's website.

Michael Romeo – War of the Worlds, Pt. 2

1. Introduction - Part II 
2. Divide & Conquer
3. Destroyer
4. Metamorphosis  
5. Mothership
6. Just Before the Dawn
7. Hybrids
8. Hunted
9. Maschinenmensch 
10. Parasite
11. Brave New World (Outro) 

Bonus Tracks: 

12. The Perfect Weapon
13. Alien DeathRay

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.