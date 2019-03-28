Michael Schenker Fest Announce New Album

Michael Schenker Fest have announced a new album, Revelation.

The band's second LP, Revelation will be released via Nuclear Blast on August 23. It was produced by Schenker and Michael Voss, and recorded and mixed by Voss at Kidpool Studio Greven & Kidwood Studio in Münstertal, Germany.

“Based on the fun that we had recording Resurrection, the success of the album and the surrounding tours we undertook that were just fantastic, I was deeply inspired to start on writing new songs for a new Michael Schenker Fest album," Schenker said in a statement. "It is even a step up from Resurrection with amazing input from all singers and all musicians—I could not ask for a better result. The songs are blazing, snappy, energetic, melodic, and, with drummers like Simon Philips and Bodo Shopf, we got amazing results. This time we even managed to record three great mid-tempo songs with all singers involved, singing their hearts out.“

Of the album's title, Schenker said “The album title and cover concept express things that have happened in my past as well as what is still happening at the present time. It’s about passion and purity versus greed and corruption. There is much to say. It’s about time I let people know about some of this.”

Revelation features Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley, Doogie White and, on one track, Ronnie Romeo of Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow on vocals. Simon Philipps played drums on the album, while Bodo Schopf will take his place as the band's permanent drummer moving forward, due to scheduling conflicts for Phillips.

Michael Schenker Fest also announced that they would be embarking on a North American tour next month. You can check out the band's full itinerary below.

For more on Michael Schenker Fest, head on over to michaelschenkerfest.com.

Michael Schenker Fest 2019 Tour Dates:

4/15/2019 Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

4/16/2019 Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

4/17/2019 Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

4/19/2019 Palace of Fine Arts - San Francisco, CA

4/20/2019 Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

4/21/2019 Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

4/22/2019 Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4/24/2019 The Palace formerly Flames Central – Calgary, AB

4/27/2019 Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

4/28/2019 The Truman - Kansas City, MO

4/30/2019 Bourbon Hall 116 West Jefferson St Louisville, KY

5/03/2019 The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

5/04/2019 Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL

5/05/2019 Lafayette Theater - Lafayette, IN

5/07/2019 Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

5/09/2019 The Egg - Albany, NY

5/10/2019 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

5/11/2019 Irving Plaza – New York City, NY

5/12/2019 The Space at Westbury - Westbury, NY

5/14/2019 Ram's Head Live 20 Market Place Baltimore, MD

5/15/2019 The National – Richmond, VA

5/16/2019 Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

5/18/2019 Empire Garage – Austin, TX