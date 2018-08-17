Michael Schenker Fest Premiere "Take Me to the Church" Music Video

Michael Schenker Fest have premiered the music video for their song, "Take Me to the Church." You can watch it above.

The video was shot during the band's recent trip to St. Petersburg, Russia, and was directed by Aleksander Makov.

"We filmed the video in an old church in St Petersburg, Russia as well as at our live show there that same evening," Schenker said of the video's creation. "The process was an interesting experience. The fans in Russia were great for the video, too."

Of course, you may remember that Guitar World premiered Schenker's guitar playthrough video for "Take Me to the Church" all the way back in March. You can watch that—if curiosity so strikes you—right here.

For more on all things Michael Schenker, follow along on Facebook.