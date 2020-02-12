Slipknot's Mick Thomson: "If I had my way, I would be playing a Jackson King V all the time!"

Heavy metal titans Slipknot are currently on the European leg of their chaos-inducing We Are Not Your Kind world tour. While in Germany, guitarist and #7 Mick Thomson paid a visit to Thomann to talk in-depth about his live rig and favorite guitars.

"You have one guitar that just feels right in your hands. I love the V because I love the way it puts my arm out for picking." Thomson said.

"It's not like I have to fight to pick on a Strat-type shape, but if I had my way, I would be playing a V all the time."

Thomson, of course, has his own signature Jackson double-cut - but maybe we can expect a V in the not-too-distant future?

The retail giant also managed to take a comprehensive look at the guitarist's vast live rig courtesy of Thomson's tech, Mike Smith. The rig even features the exact Boss GX-700 effects processor that was used to track the bands debut self-titled album.

Thomson also signed one of his signature guitars - to be in with a chance to win, post an answer to Mick's final question in the video above in the comment section.