NAMM 2017: Jackson Guitars Announces USA Signature Mick Thomson Soloist

(Image credit: Yoshika Horita)

Slipknot lead guitarist Mick Thomson is one of metal’s most successful and revered players.

His game changing, take-no-prisoners approach to metal guitar has influenced countless musicians worldwide, while his black hole-heavy de-tuned guitar sound has been an integral part of Slipknot for more than two decades.

With more than 16 million records/videos sold and an impressive stream of ongoing sold-out worldwide tours, the Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum band continues to be a dominant force in modern metal music.

Jackson pays tribute to Thomson with a sinister custom Soloist to match the guitarist’s diabolical demeanor, capable of handling his acclaimed aggressive technique and tone.

Premium features include a genuine mahogany bound body coupled with a graphite reinforced through-body three-piece quartersawn maple/rosewood/maple neck—carved to a custom super-thin profile for maximum comfort and high-speed playability, and a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 frets.

This signature Soloist is powered by a pair of active humbucking Seymour Duncan Mick Thomson EMTY Blackouts, customized to complement the complex, crushing riffs Thomson plays in dropped tunings. The EMTY bridge pickup offers the energy and output of the original Blackouts but with Thomson’s custom voicing to emphasize the percussive chunk of palm-muted notes.

Designed for crystal clear clean tones, the EMTY neck pickup can also produce more aggressive mids and increased sustain for high-speed solos and ominous melodic interludes when you crank up the gain.

Other features include a fixed Floyd Rose bridge and locking nut for laser-accurate intonation and ultra-stable tuning, single master volume control, three-way blade and a uniquely angled side jack.

Beastly sounding, it’s also a beauty in a show-stopping Deep Blood Metallic with a matching reverse pointed 6-in-line headstock and black hardware, including Schaller strap locks and Gotoh® tuners. Comes in a custom Anvil® case along with special case candy items such as a certificate autographed by Thomson, a black Mono Betty long guitar strap, Dunlop custom picks and a Slipknot tour laminate.

For more information, visit jacksonguitars.com.