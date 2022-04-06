The Mogabi is a smart travel guitar with a built-in recorder and Bluetooth speaker

The Korean-made Mogabi 200 is a smart guitar that’s pitched as a truly portable travel instrument with some tech-y additions.

The guitar can be folded and has removable wings or rests, which allow it to condense to a more carry-on-friendly size. There’s a mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard, piezo pickup and, at the tail-end, you’ll find a built-in Bluetooth speaker.

Compared to traditional travel instruments, it seems players are offered a lot of choice with the Mogabi. There are a range of color options for the wings, a choice of circular or traditional headstocks, steel or nylon string options – and that’s before you get to the tech.

The built-in eight-watt speaker can function as a guitar amp and be paired with your phone, allowing for playback of external music, or you can mix both sources. There’s also a built-in recorder, with a 32GB memory and a reverb effect.

It’s all powered via a 2600mA lithium-ion rechargeable battery, which offers six hours playback time, albeit on a three-hour charge.

Finally, there’s a useful array of connections, including an 1/8” input for a vocal mic, headphone output, 1/8” line out and USB-C, which can be used to transfer recordings for editing (though this can also be done via the accompanying Mogabi app/cloud server).

The Mogabi 200 travel guitar is currently seeking funding via Kickstarter, with pledge options from $599. It passed its initial $200,000 target on the first day, suggesting the demand is certainly out there.

The campaign will run until Friday April 8 (1am ET). Head to the Mogabi Kickstarter page (opens in new tab) to learn more.