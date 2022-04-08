Mojo Hand FX reaches for chorus and flanger nirvana with new Swim Team pedal

Mojo Hand FX has unveiled the Swim Team, a dual-purpose chorus/flanger pedal that promises a host of “swimmy”-sounding modulation.

You know who loved “swimmy” modulation? Kurt Cobain, who employed the Electro-Harmonix Polychorus and Small Clone to great effect in Nirvana. In a neat touch, the Swim Team’s enclosure mimics Nevermind’s font and cover artwork, so we think it’s fair to call this an homage to the modulation predilections of the alt-rock great.

According to Mojo Hand FX, the chorus side of the pedal is an all-new multi-chorus design, while the flanger is more classic-inspired – vintage chorus effects can also be obtained with lower flanger feedback settings. A push-button selects between the two sounds.

Controls include Rate, Depth and Mix/Feedback – Mix for chorus, Feedback for flanger – all of which keeps things easy to dial in. Mike Hermans does a reliably superb job of tapping into the full range of sounds in his demo below.

There are a wealth of dual-purpose chorus/flange pedals on the market from the likes of TC Electronic, Empress and Keeley, but we reckon the Swim Team taps into a tonal niche that could cause Nirvana fans to go (very) ape.

The Swim Team is available now for $159 – head over to Mojo Hand FX (opens in new tab) for more info.