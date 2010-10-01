Monster Magnet Premiere New Music Video

New Jersey rock band Monster Magnet will release its long-awaited new album Mastermind on October 26. Check out the brand new Monster Magnet music video for the album’s roll out single “Gods and Punks” below.

The “Gods and Punks” video was directed by Nathan "Karma" Cox (Queens of the Stone Age, Linkin Park, HIM) and tells the story of “a Super Villain down on his luck” whose “life’s mission is to destroy the planet” trying to find a way to make his way back to “respectable evil genus status.” The clever, stylized video boils with a cinematic resonance and underlying social statement about “corporate takeovers and the current political climate” all to the soundtrack of the sardonic rock ‘n’ roll of Monster Magnet.

"Mr. Cox’s savvy take on life in the "Me, Me, Me" 21st century by way the of the superhero metaphor is nothing less than genius,” commented Monster Magnet frontman Dave Wyndorf. “I stand in awe."

Monster Magnet’s Mastermind is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles at this location. The album's cover artwork, designed by Invisible Creature (Wolfmother, Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters) and can be viewed at this location .

"I'm extremely proud of this new album," says Wyndorf. "It's a big, beefy ball of demented anthems and power rock. The music itself is exaggerated and muscular; like classic rock gone insane! Giant hooks, giant sounds. The rockers are direct and intense. The ballads; trippy and strange. It's guitar heaven."

The track listing for Monster Magnet’s Mastermind is as follows: