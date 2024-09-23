“Sleek, reliable, and built to withstand the rigors of regular use”: Mooer just launched a $45 wireless system – is the Air P05 cheap enough to convince you to cut the cord?

Mooer believes its new Air P05 will “provide guitarists with an unparalleled wireless experience” as it lays down a serious statement of intent in the wireless guitar system market.

Wireless systems have been having a bit of a moment in the spotlight recently. The Air P05 follows Fender’s Telepath, Positive Grid's tiny LINK, and Xvive's upgraded flagship A58.

Feature-wise, Mooer hasn't left its new device lacking as it too looks to offer fine competition in a market that has seen much expansion in 2024. Not only that, at just $45, it's easily positioned as one of the most affordable wireless guitar systems on the market, and could convince a whole new legion of players to ditch their cables.

While Fender and Xvive have moved across to what they believe is a less crowded bandwidth in 5.4 GHz for its operation, like Positive Grid, Mooer is sticking to the more traditional 2.4 GHz channel, with the Air P05 effective over a 20m (65 feet) transmission range.

For comparison, the Telepath and LINK systems offer a 70-foot range, with the A58 coming out on top by stretching to 100 feet.

The system combines low latency (approx. 7 milliseconds) and a generous range (+1dB/-3dB). That should keep its signal clear and transparent even when heavy distortion and layers of effects mutate the guitar’s tone.

An automatic sleep mode has been installed to preserve its eight-hour battery life and spare guitarists from the shame of running out of juice mid-solo. Moreover, the built-in 400mAh battery is fully rechargeable, helping save battery costs and the environment.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also offers quick charging via its modern USB-C cable – if you deem 90 minutes speedy, that is. Mooer says portable power banks can handle charging duties if needed, which could potentially help get players out of tight spots during festival shows and beyond.

MOOER Air P05 Wireless System Commercial Video - YouTube Watch On

Weighing just 85 grams, the compact device has a user-friendly interface for an effortless setup and its tiny footprint (125mm x 30mm x 20mm) means it can easily be stored in guitar cases and gigbags.

The Air P05 delivers four-channel selections to minimize interference with other systems, a sensitive frequency response of 20-20KHz, and an uncompressed 16-bit depth and 48KHz sampling rate.

An LED ring light provides players with channel and battery indicators and an angled jack helps it fit wherever an instrument's input sits.

(Image credit: Mooer)

At just $45.99 it offers a cheap-but-effective wireless system for guitarists wanting to budget with little compromise. It comes in far cheaper than the Telepath ($199), LINK ($129), and A58 ($149), too.

“This wireless system is practical and durable, built to withstand the rigors of regular use,” says Mooer. “Its sleek design and reliable performance make it a must-have tool for any guitarist looking to enhance their setup with a professional-grade wireless solution.”

The Mooer Air P05 wireless system is available now.

Visit Mooer to learn more.