“Sleek, reliable, and built to withstand the rigors of regular use”: Mooer just launched a $45 wireless system – is the Air P05 cheap enough to convince you to cut the cord?

By
published

Offering a 65-foot range and a rechargeable battery, the Air P05 looks to extend cable-free playing to budget-limited players

Mooer Air P05 wireless system
(Image credit: Mooer)

Mooer believes its new Air P05 will “provide guitarists with an unparalleled wireless experience” as it lays down a serious statement of intent in the wireless guitar system market.

Wireless systems have been having a bit of a moment in the spotlight recently. The Air P05 follows Fender’s Telepath, Positive Grid's tiny LINK, and Xvive's upgraded flagship A58.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.