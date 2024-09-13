“Higher quality delay and reverb algorithms, and augmented looping engineered to withstand the rigors of touring”: Mooer has seriously upgraded Devin Townsend’s wild signature Ocean Machine pedal – with an expanded looper and superior ambient tones

By
published

The delay, reverb, and looper pedal returns with updated and improved effects and greater connectivity for “endless creative possibilities”

Mooer Devin Townsend Ocean Machine II
(Image credit: Mooer)

Mooer and Devin Townsend have revived their sonic partnership for an updated iteration of the Ocean Machine pedal, which stacks a reverb, delay, and looping effects for “lush, ambient atmospheres”.

The prog mastermind loves stacking delay pedals and any other effects units that can send his guitar tones into dreamlike states, and so, like its predecessor, two independent delay modules sit at the heart of the Ocean Machine II.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.