“An evolutionary and revolutionary extension”: At long last, Neural DSP has finally launched its first-ever Quad Cortex-compatible plugin – and it’s a free Archetype: Plini update

It’s finally happened: after three long years of waiting, Neural DSP has officially launched its first-ever Quad Cortex-compatible plugin.

Arriving in the form of an updated signature plugin for Strandberg-toting Australian prog virtuoso Plini – dubbed Archetype: Plini X – the software will be the brand’s flagship offering to work seamlessly with Neural DSP’s highly celebrated floor based modeler.

Now, there is some good news and some bad news. First, the good news – Archetype: Plini X will be a completely free update for those who are already in possession of the original Archetype: Plini plugin. A pretty significant (and generous) move from Neural DSP, it has to be said.

Alas, the bad news is that – as was previously reported – the plugin users will have to wait for a CorOS update due to arrive in “the near future” before they can make the most of Neural DSP’s new cross-platform capabilities.

The reason for that? Well, assimilating Archetype plugins with the Quad Cortex is a meticulous process: “Our plugins and Quad Cortex are built on two extremely different architectures, and how we build plugins has evolved drastically over the past five years,” said Neural DSP.

Still, it’s a strong step in the right direction, and the precedent has now been set for Neural DSP to deliver what players have been patiently (and, in the cases of some YouTubers, not so patiently) waiting for since the Quad Cortex was unveiled at NAMM 2020.

Naturally, Archetype: Plini X is only the first plugin to receive this treatment. As a statement from Neural DSP confirms, “the company intends to have more plugins finalized for Quad Cortex compatibility”.

Does that mean expanded versions of Tom Morello, Tim Henson, Petrucci and Mateus Asato Archetypes in the near future? Probably.

“Our users have been asking for plugin compatibility with Quad Cortex for some time and after a lot of intense effort over the last several years, it will soon be a reality,” said Dan Davies, Chief Marketing Officer at Neural DSP.

“It’s been an immense challenge but one we will soon achieve and are incredibly proud of.”

As well as offering Quad Cortex compatibility, Archetype: Plini X also builds on the original plugin, offering new octave, fuzz, delay, distortion and modulation effects. Other features include transposition capability, a double, a metronome and a live tuner.

The Archetype: Plini X is available now for $119, or as a free update for existing users.

To find out more, head over to Neural DSP.

This update comes at a significant point in the history of amp modeling units. Indeed, the scene has never been more competitive, with the recent arrival of Fender's Tone Master Pro further upping the stakes.