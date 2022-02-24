Mooer launches the GTRS PTNR, an uber-compact Bluetooth amp to pair with its GTRS Intelligent Guitar

After launching the DSP-equipped, all-in-one digital six-string, the GTRS Intelligent Guitar last year, Mooer has announced the GTRS PTNR, a lightweight, ultra-compact guitar amp connectible to the guitar via Bluetooth.

Offering five watts of power, the GTRS PTNR features a 2.2" speaker, with a vibrating diaphragm that's tuned for bass frequencies, promising a “great” sound despite its tiny form factor.

Additionally, the amp features an onboard 2000 mAh rechargeable battery which boasts up to seven hours of on-the-go usage. It's charged using the same USB-C specifications as the GTRS Intelligent Guitar. The amp also sports a 1/4" input jack for regular wired connection.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mooer) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Mooer) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Mooer)

Launched back in May 2021, the GTRS Intelligent Guitar boasts a host of forward-thinking features, including a Super Knob that grants access to 126 onboard guitar effects, a drum machine with 40 presets and an 80-second looper.

Beyond its digital capabilities, the guitar sports a basswood body, standard C roasted Canadian maple neck and 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard, as well as an HSS pick configuration, with two single-coils – an SC-1N Alnico V and SC-1M Alnico V – in the neck and middle positions and a HM-1B Alnico V humbucker in the bridge.

The GTRS PTNR is available now in a range of colors. For more information, head to Mooer.