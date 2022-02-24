Mooer launches the GTRS PTNR, an uber-compact Bluetooth amp to pair with its GTRS Intelligent Guitar

The amp's 2.2" speaker is tuned for bass frequencies, promising good sound despite its small form factor

After launching the DSP-equipped, all-in-one digital six-string, the GTRS Intelligent Guitar last year, Mooer has announced the GTRS PTNR, a lightweight, ultra-compact guitar amp connectible to the guitar via Bluetooth.

Offering five watts of power, the GTRS PTNR features a 2.2" speaker, with a vibrating diaphragm that's tuned for bass frequencies, promising a “great” sound despite its tiny form factor. 

Additionally, the amp features an onboard 2000 mAh rechargeable battery which boasts up to seven hours of on-the-go usage. It's charged using the same USB-C specifications as the GTRS Intelligent Guitar. The amp also sports a 1/4" input jack for regular wired connection.

Mooer GTRS PTNR

Mooer GTRS PTNR

Mooer GTRS PTNR

Launched back in May 2021, the GTRS Intelligent Guitar boasts a host of forward-thinking features, including a Super Knob that grants access to 126 onboard guitar effects, a drum machine with 40 presets and an 80-second looper.

Beyond its digital capabilities, the guitar sports a basswood body, standard C roasted Canadian maple neck and 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard, as well as an HSS pick configuration, with two single-coils – an SC-1N Alnico V and SC-1M Alnico V – in the neck and middle positions and a HM-1B Alnico V humbucker in the bridge.

The GTRS PTNR is available now in a range of colors. For more information, head to Mooer.

