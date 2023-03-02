Mooer teams boutique looks with a built-in wireless transmitter on upgraded S900 GTRS DSP guitar

Mooer has overhauled its GTRS S900 model. The 2023 design adds the option of a boutique-like aesthetic, with new finishes and gold hardware, alongside the headline feature of the integrated GTRS DSP tech.

That aforementioned tech allows players to wirelessly transmit signal to the GTRS app and offers a variety of built-in tone modelling preset options and (via the app) an extensive array of tonal flexibility.

The guitar build is focused around a basswood body, one-piece roasted maple neck and rosewood fingerboard and matching headstock. The neck is a standard C shape in a satin finish and the ‘board offers 22 frets and a 12” radius. Elsewhere, you’ll find a bone nut and a host of gold hardware, including a 2-point vibrato, modern-style closed-gear machine heads and GTRS strap pins.

The more interesting features relate to the onboard electronics. Firstly, the HSS pickup combination, which is based around a pair of the firm’s own brand Alnico V single-coils and an HM-1B humbucker at the bridge position.

Onboard controls include a five-way pickup selector, to make the most of that flexible HSS combination, standard volume and tone pots. Last but certainly not least, there’s the distinctive ‘super-knob’, which offers a choice of four programmable tone presets.

Hidden under the hood, there’s an integrated GTRS UHF Wireless transmitter, which transmits to the associated GTRS app. This allows players to build, edit and control tonal presets from a selection that includes 11 guitar profiles, 126 effects and an 80-second looper. The app also has a tuner, metronome, drum machine.

Finally, on the hardware front, there’s a five-hour lithium-ion rechargeable battery, USB-C connection for direct recording and a 1/4” output that can be used directly with headphones for quiet practice.

As we’ve come to expect from Mooer, which specialises in offering forward-thinking gear at mass market level, it’s a pretty compelling package, particularly given the price point, which sits just north of $700.

The Mooer GTRS S900 is available in Pearl Black, Pearl White, Racing Green and Plum Purple for $709. Head to Mooer (opens in new tab) for more information.