Mooer’s pocket-sized Prime P2 unit is an effects pedal, amp modeler and audio interface all in one that has apparently “refined the concept of a digital effects device”

Last year, Mooer debuted its first-generation Intelligent Effects Interface, the Prime P1 – an ultra-compact multi-effects unit that housed 126 built-in effects.

Now, the brand has comprehensively upgraded that flagship unit in the form of the souped-up Prime P2, which seemingly takes its predecessor’s intriguing design objective to new heights.

Whereas the P1 was exclusively a multi-effects and audio interface unit, the P2 is so much more: it’s also an amp and cab modeler, boasting 52 amp models, 25 cab sims, and 10 additional slots reserved for third party Impulse Responses.

Those amp models were created using Mooer’s MNRS technology, which is said to allow for top-notch digital amp tones in the tiny P2-sized format. There are also an additional 10 GNR slots to store sims downloaded from the cloud.

As for effects, the overall list is smaller than the P1's – understandable, really, given all the extra bells and whistles – and comprises 57 “classic and experimental” effect models. All of the above can be sorted into any of the 80 presets that are divided between 20 individual banks.

Amps, cabs and effects aside, the P2 also doubles as a practice companion, offering a drum machine with 56 grooves, an onboard looper with up to 80 minutes of total capacity, and a headphone output for silent practice, as well as Bluetooth audio playback for jamming.

As well as an expansion of its internal feature set, the P2 has also been vastly improved in terms of functionality and tonal performance.

This is largely thanks to the 1.3” touch screen, which can be used to navigate the P2’s extensive catalog of effects, as well as the “fully revamped” effects and rhythm suite.

Just like the P1, the P2 aims to achieve maximum versatility through close Cloud connection, meaning users can use the Tone Cloud for sharing and swapping presets. A free accompanying mobile app also allows for greater sound editing and preset organization.

For those looking for a pocket-sized piece of kit that lets them dabble in a generous range of amps, cabs and effects – with a particular focus on social media content creation – the Prime P2 looks to be a pretty impressive option.

The Prime P2 is available now for $256.

Head over to Mooer to find out more.