“One of Mooer’s most versatile products to date”: Mooer takes the fight to Positive Grid once again with another streamlined Spark rival – the SD10i

Mooer has expanded its ‘intelligent amp’ collection with the SD10i – a compact, 10-watt version of its impressively appointed SD30i, which was pitted as a potential rival to the Positive Grid Spark.

Over the past few years, the firm has developed a reputation for taking contemporary approaches to electric guitar gear and distilling them into attainable products that can be accessed by guitar players at affordable price points.

Weighing in at just 4.3lbs, the SD10i is no different, and is described as “one of Mooer’s most versatile products to date”. And if its larger sibling was touted as a competitor for the Spark, we can’t help but wonder whether Mooer has once again set its sights on taking on Positive Grid at its own game.

Plus, with the recent release of the new Spark 2, the SD10i arrives when competition is particularly fierce. So, how does it stack up?

Obviously, there are some differences between the two units, the most glaring of which concerns size. SD10i is very much the dictionary definition of a bedroom practice amp, with 10 watts of output. The Spark 2, meanwhile, offers a more generous 50 watts.

However, what it lacks in output the SD10i more than makes up for in extended features.

(Image credit: Mooer)

There are 52 amp models (captured using Mooer’s MNRS tech) and 49 effects that span dynamics, distortion, overdrive, modulation, delay and reverb. It also has 40 drum machine varieties, and an 80-second synchronizable looper.

On the control panel, there is a selector switch for navigating between nine onboard amps models – which can be customized using the app – and one-size-fits-all Instrument and Audio control knobs.

Compare that to the Spark 2’s 33 amps, 43 effects and newly appointed 60-second looper, and it seems Mooer certainly has quantity on its side. And, like Positive Grid, Mooer has fashioned an iAMP phone app for deep-editing of amp and effects editing.

Other notable features include a built-in tuner, rechargeable battery for portable play, and Bluetooth for audio playback and app control, as well as the space for nine different amp models, and the option to craft four preset patches per bank. By comparison, the Spark 2 offers a total of eight presets. There is also a USB-C for direct recording and a headphone jack for silent jamming.

But what it doesn’t have are all the additional bells and whistles that the Spark 2 offers, such as a fully fledged control panel, complete with an EQ and effects knobs that don’t require an app to function for off-the-cuff changes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mooer) (Image credit: Mooer)

The SD10i is a lot simpler in its design and functionality, and a closer reliance on an app to function at its full potential might be seen as a considerable sticking point by some.

Oh, and then there’s the small topic of Positive Grid’s game-changing Spark AI, which quite literally creates amp and effects patches using artificial intelligence based on prompts provided by the user. We doubt much in the intelligent amp realm could compete with that, if we’re being honest.

But regardless, Mooer has once again proven that such high-tech amp tech can be accessed by players on a budget, and has further cemented its SD range as an ideal launchpad for those might want to test out the smart amp waters without fully committing to the cause.

An official price is yet to be confirmed, but since the SD30i weighed in at $366, we imagine the SD10i will go for comfortably less.

Visit Mooer to find out more.