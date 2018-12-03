Motley Crue Biopic 'The Dirt' Gets Official Release Date

The Motley Crue film based on their 2001 biography, The Dirt—Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band has received an official release date.

Crue singer Vince Neil confirmed the news on Twitter in a December 2 post on his official page, writing, “Wow! Just left Netflix offices. Just saw The Dirt movie! Fuckin awesome! Can’t wait for everyone to see it! Released March 22. Yea!”

The Dirt was directed by Jackass’s Jeff Tremaine, and stars Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars, as well as Tony Cavalero as Ozzy Osbourne and David Constable as former Crue manager Doc McGhee.

This past summer, the band members also revealed that they were in the studio recording new music with producer Bob Rock, who helmed the band’s 1989 album, Dr. Feelgood, as well as their 1994 self-titled effort. That music was eventually confirmed as four new songs for the movie.

Motley Crue wrapped their Final Tour on December 31, 2015.

In 2014 Nikki Sixx spoke to Guitar World about potential future opportunities for Motley Crue following their final tour:

“[I]t’s not like, ‘Hey, Mötley Crüe’s gonna quit touring and then we’re going to start releasing full-length records every two years!’ ” Sixx said. “That’s not what we’re looking to do. Our plan is to cease touring and then see what else is out there. One thing we’re going to do is explore different licensing opportunities.”

He continued: “But the only way to take advantage of those opportunities is to end things with dignity. If you crumble and you fall apart at the seams and then try to do that stuff, people are like, ‘Oh, look, Mötley Crüe. They were cool once.’ But I want the fans to have more than that. I want them to have the pride that they have in certain bands and that I have in certain bands that left at the right time. So it’d be real easy to slap our name on anything and everything that comes our way, but we’ve always been very careful to not do that.”