Motley Crue Preview New Song, "All Bad Things Must End" —Video

A portion of Motley Crue's new song can be heard in the new sizzle-reel video trailer for the band's current tour.

The song, "All Bad Things Must End," is actually the soundtrack for the video, which you can check out below.

"All Bad Things Must End" was recorded with producer James Michael.

"It's pretty heavy, but it's really melodic," drummer Tommy Lee told Billboard. "It's definitely about this time right now with the band and what the feeling is and kind of all that wrapped into a song. I hate to say it's like a goodbye, but it definitely references our time here."