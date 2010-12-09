Mr. Big to Release New Album

Mr. Big will release their new studio album, What If..., on February 8, 2011 via Frontier Records. It will be Mr. Big's first all-original album since the reunion of the four original members—Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, Billy Sheehan and Pat Torpey—back in early 2009.

“This is the first Mr. Big album I have been a part of, since fourteen years and it was done in a snap," says guitarist Paul Gilbert. "It was fun and we had really a good time in making this one.”

“It’s so great to be back with Paul, Eric and Pat too," adds bassist Billy Sheehan. "We wrote this record like we did in the old days for the first two records: jamming together in the same room to write songs.”

“Some of the recording process is different now from what we were used to in the old times," comments drummer Pat Torpey. "But I think this record really managed to capture the performances of the band, not of the individual musicians.”

“I like to compare this to the first album, when we just got to know each other in a rehearsal studio and cut it in eight or nine days," concludes singer Eric Martin. "This is like chapter two. We had so many years, so many records and so many things behind us. Now this feels like a beautiful brand new chapter starting for all of us”.

What If... was produced by Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Rush, Iron Maiden) and the release will be followed by a world tour which will kick off in South America in March and will hit Europe in early summer.