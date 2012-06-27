Mumford & Sons Announce Summer US Tour Dates

Starting August 1 in Hoboken, NJ, British Folk Rockers Mumford & Sons have announced a late summer tour of the U.S., which kicks off August 1. This will be part of their “Gentlemen of the Road” Tour of Stopovers.

As the group has recently “finished the record this week”, according to Ben Lovett, Mumford will most likely play material from their forthcoming album. Billboard.com

Although the album is due to be released in the early fall, no final statement has been given by the band, as it is too close to call. In an interview with Studio Brussel, a Belgian radio station, Levett said that “if we listen back while we’re mixing and discover it’s shit, we’ll just start again. We’re not going to put it out until it’s good enough.”

Pre-sale tickets are available beginning Thursday June 28, and the general ticket sale starts on June 29.