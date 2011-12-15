Municipal Waste Announce New Album Title, Guest Appearances

Party-thrashers Municipal Waste have announced The Fatal Feast as the title for their upcoming fifth studio album.

“We're calling the record The Fatal Feast and are expecting it to come out early next year along with a healthy dose of touring," said lead singer Tony Foresta. "The record is also going to feature some guest spots from John Connelly [guitarist & vocalist for Nuclear Assault], Steve Moore [who plays bass & synthesizers for Zombi], and [vocalist] Tim Barry [ex-Avail, Tim Barry]. The Waste is really looking forward to providing you with the soundtrack to the end of the world in 2012. See you there!”

