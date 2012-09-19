Music Masters Camps Announces Camping With Animals, a Winter Retreat with Animals As Leaders

Music Masters Camps has announced Camping With Animals, a winter retreat with Animals As Leaders — Tosin Abasi, Javier Reyes and Matt Garstka, plus Evan Brewer, bassist from The Faceless — and other guests.

The four-day instructional camp, which takes place January 2 to 6, 2013, at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York, will include workshops, one-on-one instruction, seminars, gourmet meals, performances and other camp activities. All you need to do is sign up and get yourself to Big Indian.

"As a musician, I’ve benefited the most from demonstration," says Abasi, Animals As Leaders' guitarist. "I hope to create an environment for other aspiring musicians to do the same. I and the other instructors involved will be at your disposal to provide an opportunity for growth and inspiration. I believe that this is truly a unique group of players with highly individual approaches to their instruments together in one place at one time."

For more info about Camping With Animals, check out the two-minute video invitation from Abasi, below.

Register now at campingwithanimals.com. The first 10 registrants get a 10 percent discount. For even more information, write to info@campingwithanimals.com.

For more about Full Moon Resort, visit fullmoonresort.com.