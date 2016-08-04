MusicianFinder.com: New Site Helps Musicians Find Musicians

Whether you want to call it an incredible act of altruism or just an unprecedented level of cooperation across the industry, multiple music media companies have banded together to launch MusicianFinder.com.

MusicPlayers.com, the online magazine for serious musicians—along with media partners including Guitar World, Guitar Player, Bass Player, Keyboard, Electronic Musician and The Deli Magazine—is introducing a new website focused on helping musicians find other musicians for their various musical activities.

Whether you’re looking to join a band or find new members for your existing band, collaborate on recording projects locally or across the Internet, connect with producers/engineers, or just find a casual jam session, MusicianFinder.com intends to be the only place musicians ever need to look online to find collaborators. If you’re a student forming your first band, a wedding band seeking temp players, or an established pro holding auditions for a touring indie band, MusicianFinder.com understands your different needs.

“Until now, you had to search twenty different websites in the hopes of maybe finding the right musicians or opportunities,” explains Scott Kahn, MusicPlayers.com CEO and founder of MusicianFinder.com. “Most musician ads are posted on bulletin board sites and niche web communities that have only the most basic search capabilities. Now, musicians have a real solution to find each other quickly and cheaply.”

If you have something very specific in mind, like finding a guitar player influenced by Dream Theater’s John Petrucci, or a keyboard player into Depeche Mode, or a singer into Katy Perry, MusicianFinder.com makes it easy to locate the right musicians by providing musicians with the best search tools to find each other.

“If we all built our own search sites for musicians, that would just fragment the musician community, and no site would have enough users to be truly useful. Nothing would be gained,” says Bill Amstutz, VP and general manager at NewBay Media, publisher of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Bass Player, Keyboard and Electronic Musician. “By sharing MusicianFinder.com as a common search platform, we’re helping all musicians to connect with each other, creating the largest talent pool ever assembled on a musician-specific site.”

The Deli’s Paolo De Gregorio is equally excited. “Indie artists have been needing a service laser focused on allowing them to find each other, and that allows them to find the musicians they are looking for in a more targeted way than Craigslist," he says.

Musicians, bands and producers/engineers are offered a free three-month trial to create profile pages and begin using the service. With prices that peak at $3/month (with even greater discounts for annual memberships), MusicianFinder.com is so affordable that students and starving artists should find it affordable.

What are you waiting for? Visit MusicianFinder.com and get your jam on.