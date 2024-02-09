Musician’s Friend just dropped their Presidents’ Day sale more than a week early – massive up to 40% savings on gear

Been saving up for the Presidents’ Day sales? Well like us you’ll be pleasantly surprised that Musician’s Friend has jumped the gun and dropped their sale over a week early, offering impressive savings of up to 40% off guitar gear . We’ve had a look at the full sale already and there’s an excellent selection of deals on offer, from electric and acoustic guitars to effects pedals and guitar amps, so well worth a browse if you’re hunting for a bargain. We've highlighted some of our favorites below.

Musician’s Friend Presidents’ Day sale: Up to 40% off

With a huge range of gear from Gibson and Fender to Line 6 and Walrus Audio, the Musician’s Friend Presidents’ Day sale is a fantastic opportunity to bag yourself some heavily discounted guitar gear. There’s also loads of recording gear, select PA systems, and keyboards if you want something other than a new guitar or pedal.

Presidents' Day coupon: Use code PRESDAY

Musician’s Friend is also running a coupon code on select items, so you can bag 10% off select items from $45 to $98, and an even bigger 15% discount on items that are $99 and above. All you need to do is add a qualifying item to your basket and enter the code PRESDAY to claim your discount.

As always we had to have a look through the sale to see if we could spot some really good deals. First up we spied the Jackson Concept Series Soloist SLAT7 with a tasty $300 discount , taking the price down to $1,499. This 7-string guitar features powerful Bare Knuckle pickups, a compound 12-16-inch radius fretboard, and an all-black-everything aesthetic that looks incredible.

If you want something a little different, you should have a look at the Alvarez ABT610E baritone acoustic guitar. It’s got a nice $110 discount at the moment, giving you low-tuned acoustic guitar tones that will add a fresh flavor to your tonal palette. It’s pitched between a dreadnought and an acoustic bass , making it great for fattening up ensemble pieces or just acting as a unique solo instrument.