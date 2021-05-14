Myles Kennedy delivers an acoustic slide version of Black Sabbath’s Mob Rules

In addition to a brand-new LP – The Ides Of March, which arrives today – Myles Kennedy has offered up a slide-heavy, acoustic guitar -fueled rendition of Black Sabbath’s Mob Rules.

Forgoing the gain-heavy electric guitar lines of the original, the Alter Bridge frontman enlists his National resonator guitar for the stripped-back cover, though he kicks in some rather chunky overdrive for the solo. Watch Kennedy’s cover below:

Mob Rules is a classic Dio-era Black Sabbath cut, taken from the group’s 1981 album of the same name. The long-player was the band’s second with Ronnie James Dio – following 1980’s Heaven and Hell – after Ozzy Osbourne’s departure in 1979.

Highlights of Myles Kennedy’s new album include the slide-heavy In Stride , the epic 8-minute title track The Ides Of March and the part-bluesy, part-acoustic Get Along .

While his debut solo effort Year of the Tiger centered primarily around the acoustic guitar, The Ides Of March is characterized by a more plugged-in vibe.

In an interview with Download TV last year, Kennedy said the album was “my opportunity to venture more into the more bluesy realm,” stating: “It rocks a little harder and there's going to be a lot of guitar silliness on it. So I’m excited.”