NAMM 2012: Joe Bonamassa Jams with Seymour Duncan

Right after Joe Bonamassa and Seymour Duncan unveiled the new limited-edition Seymour Duncan Joe Bonamassa signature pickups, they jammed on two blues tunes at the Seymour Duncan booth.

Sorry for stating the obvious, but that's Duncan on the left with the Telecaster and Bonamassa on the right with the Les Paul -- playing through a 1980s Seymour Duncan Convertible 2000 amp, a Bonamassa favorite. Stay tuned for more Bonamassa-related product news in the days to come.

For more about Seymour Duncan pickups, visit their official website. And be sure to check out all the latest NAMM videos, photos and new-product information at our special NAMM 2012 page.

Photos and video: Damian Fanelli