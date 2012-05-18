Trending

Photo Gallery: Martin Guitars Visits Guitar World with Four New Models, Including 00-DB Jeff Tweedy and GPCPA4 Siris

By

Chris Thomas of Martin Guitars recently visited Guitar World's office in New York City.

Accompanying him were four new Martin models -- the 00-DB Jeff Tweedy, the new D-18, the GPCPA4 Siris and a Custom Shop CS28-12 -- which we checked out at the 2012 NAMM show in January.

Here's a photo gallery of three of the models (Sorry -- I completely missed the Custom Shop CS28-12), all of which were played by Guitar World's Paul Riario, who appears in a few photos, and me (I appear in no photos).

Let it be known that these were some seriously fine guitars; all of them were beautiful, bright, rich and exceedingly fun to play; we didn't want them to leave the building. Riario agrees that all the models were incredible and definitely deserve a test drive.

My personal favorite (Riario's too, for that matter) was the limited-edition Jeff Tweedy model, which will be built for only two years. I honestly didn't think I'd like a traditional 14-fret 00-size guitar, but it pretty much played itself and had a very full sound.

The tension was perfectly balanced up and down the neck, enabling fingers to fly on this thing. The modified-V-shape, long-scale neck (25.4 inches) certainly didn't hurt. The inside label on each of these guitars is signed by Tweedy -- the Wilco frontman -- and numbered in sequence.

So check out the photo gallery below -- and keep an eye out for Riario's review of the the GPCPA4 Siris in an upcoming issue of Guitar World and a related video on GuitarWorld.com.

For more about Martin Guitars, visit their recently redesigned website.

Damian Fanelli is the online managing editor at Guitar World.

Image 1 of 25

Image 2 of 25

Image 3 of 25

Image 4 of 25

Image 5 of 25

Image 6 of 25

Image 7 of 25

Image 8 of 25

Image 9 of 25

Image 10 of 25

Image 11 of 25

Image 12 of 25

Image 13 of 25

Image 14 of 25

Image 15 of 25

Image 16 of 25

Image 17 of 25

Image 18 of 25

Image 19 of 25

Image 20 of 25

Image 21 of 25

Image 22 of 25

Image 23 of 25

Image 24 of 25

Image 25 of 25