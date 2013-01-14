Photo Gallery: Guitar World Rock & Roll Roast of Zakk Wylde, Part 1

In anticipation of the upcoming Rock & Roll Roast of Dee Snider, we're taking a look back at some highlights from last year's roast of Zakk Wylde.

Here's the first of two photo galleries from that star-studded night. Be on the lookout for part two later this week.

Want to attend the live taping of this year's Rock and Roll Roast of Dee Snider — sponsored by Epiphone and Monster — on Thursday, January 24, at the Grove in Anaheim, California? The Roast is open to the public this year and will air live on AXS TV at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT).

A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit organization of The Recording Academy that provides emergency financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to music people in need. Snider was recently named one of the 100 greatest living rock stars by Revolver.

Photos: Travis Shinn