Guitar World paid a visit to the 65 Amps booth at this week's 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim.

We caught up with Peter Stroud, who demonstrated one of 65's new offerings, the Producer, a classy-looking 28-watt amp that uses EL34 tubes -- which is unusual. Check out the video below for all the details.

