NAMM 2012 Video: ENGL Gigmaster 30 Amp

Guitar World paid a visit to the ENGL booth at the 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, to check out some new amps -- including the Gigmaster 30 head and cabinet.

In this video, guitarist AC Alexander of Warrior and Lizzy Borden does the playing as Michael Berger of ENGL does the talking, dishing out details about the Gigmaster 30.

The amp features a 12-inch Celestion Super 65 speaker, plus reverb and two channels. For a lot more info (and some great playing by Alexander), check out the video below.

