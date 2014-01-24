NAMM 2014: DigiTech Introduces RP360 and RP360XP Multi-Effect Processors

DigiTech has introduced its new RP360 and RP360XP multi-effect processors.

From the company:

The DigiTech RP360 and RP360XP are complete 360-degree solutions for your guitar effect needs.

They both feature more than 125 different effects (32 amps, 18 cabinets, 74 stompboxes) inspired by world's best-selling pedals and iconic amps.

The RP360 and RP360XP put a world of new and amazing guitar effects at your feet for you to explore. Along with their incredible selection of effects, they have a 40-second looper, nearly 200 presets, USB port, configurable footswitch modes, built-in tuner; dedicated headphone jack, Sound Check and 60 built-in drum tracks. The RP360XP also has an expression pedal.

For more information, visit digitech.com.

