NAMM 2014: NAMM Metal Jam to Feature Michael Angelo Batio, Metal Jam All-Stars

Present and former members of Whitesnake, Dio, Anthrax, Korn, King Diamond, Rising Force, Alcatrazz and more will take part in the 2014 NAMM Metal Jam Wednesday, January 22, at the Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

The show was organized by DeathRiders/original Anthrax vocalist Neil Turbin and Dave Reffett, guitarist and GuitarWorld.com blogger.

Turbin and Reffett will co-headline the event with Michael Angelo Batio and the Metal All-Star Jam, which will feature present/former members of Whitesnake, Dio, Anthrax, Korn, Rising Force, the Iron Maidens and more.

The event also will feature present and former members of Ted Nugent's band, Alice Cooper's band, Starz, Agent Steel, Holy Grail, Scar Symmetry, Nitro, Chastain and more. You can check out the complete lineup below. It takes place one day prior to the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, which runs January 23 to 26.

NAMM Metal Jam is an all-ages event.

Check out the details:

What: NAMM Metal Jam 2014

Featuring: Michael Angelo Batio, Neil Turbin, Dave Reffett and the NAMM Metal Jam All-Stars (See lineup below)

Where and When:Whisky A Go Go, 8901 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. PST Wednesday, January 22; all ages

Tickets:ticketweb.com

More information:nammmetaljam.com

Scheduled to appear:

The “Metal Jam” portion of the show will feature an array of guest all-star performers. The official lineup of artists on this year’s event is:

Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent) - Vocals, Guitar

Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper) - Drums

Michael Devin (Whitesnake) - Bass Guitar

Rowan Robertson (Dio, DC4) - Guitar

Mark Boals (Dio Disciples, Ring Of Fire, Yngwie J. Malmsteen's Rising Force) - Vocals

Michael Angelo Batio (Solo artist, Nitro, Holland) - Guitar

Neil Turbin (DeathRiders, Anthrax) - Vocals

Dave Reffett (Shredding The Envelope) - Guitar

Matt Thompson (King Diamond) - Drummer

Bill Hudson (Emphatic, Circle II Circle, Cellador) - Guitar

Ralph Santolla (Obituary, Deicide) - Guitar

Per Nilsson (Scar Symmetry) – Guitar

Aquiles Priester (Angra, Hangar, Vinnie Moore)

Andrea Martongelli (Arthemis) - Guitar

Mike Hansen (Hurricane, George Lynch, Steve Vai) - Drums

Tony Cavazo (Hurricane) – Bass Guitar

Mitch Stewart (Circle II Circle) – Bass Guitar

Jeff Williams (Onslaught) – Bass Guitar

Eli Santana (Holy Grail) - Guitar

Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens) - Guitar

Linda MacDonald (The Iron Maidens) - Drums

Kirsten Rosenberg (The Iron Maidens) - Vocals

Rigo Amezcua (Agent Steel) - Drums

Juan Garcia (Agent Steel, Masters of Metal) - Guitar

Shane Gibson (Korn) - Guitar

Robert Cardenas (Possessed, Agent Steel) – Bass Guitar

Jeff Bowders (Paul Gilbert Band, G3, POD) - Drums

Veronica Freeman (Benedictum) – Vocals

Leather Leone (Chastain) – Vocals

Clammy (Exciter) – Bass Guitar

Greg Walls (Anthrax) – Guitar

Howie Simon (Alcatrazz, Nelson) - Guitar

Dino Deluke (Sledd, Nemesis) - Drums

Peter Deluke (Sledd, Nemesis) - Keyboards

August Zadra (Dennis DeYoung (Styx) Band) – Guitar

Michael Lee Smith (STARZ, Looking Glass, Hellcats) - Vocals

Steve "Zeus" Johnstad of Mayday, Son, NRG - Vocals

Thane Farace (Ghost Of War, Bloodied Angels) - Guitar

Stuart Fujinami (Reverend, Heretic) – Guitar

Annie Grunwald (Formless) - Guitar

Sean Elg (DeathRiders, Nihilist) - Drums

Arnold Gonzalez (DeathRiders) - Guitar

Michael Lopez (DeathRiders) - Bass

Casey Trask (DeathRiders) – Guitar

Joe Gettler (Razormaze) – Guitar

Xander Demos (Sabbath Judas Sabbath) - Guitar

Joe Rose (Michael Angelo Batio’s Intermezzo album) - Guitar

Lisa Margaroli (Celebrity Trash) - Vocals

Dan Lauzon (Entropy, E-Force)

Special host MC: Caleb Smith of New Zealand’s The Sick Room radio show. Sponsored by Madison Amps LLC.