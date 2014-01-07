NAMM 2014: NAMM Metal Jam to Feature Michael Angelo Batio, Metal Jam All-Stars

Present and former members of Whitesnake, Dio, Anthrax, Korn, King Diamond, Rising Force, Alcatrazz and more will take part in the 2014 NAMM Metal Jam Wednesday, January 22, at the Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.
The show was organized by DeathRiders/original Anthrax vocalist Neil Turbin and Dave Reffett, guitarist and GuitarWorld.com blogger.
Turbin and Reffett will co-headline the event with Michael Angelo Batio and the Metal All-Star Jam, which will feature present/former members of Whitesnake, Dio, Anthrax, Korn, Rising Force, the Iron Maidens and more.
The event also will feature present and former members of Ted Nugent's band, Alice Cooper's band, Starz, Agent Steel, Holy Grail, Scar Symmetry, Nitro, Chastain and more. You can check out the complete lineup below. It takes place one day prior to the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, which runs January 23 to 26.
NAMM Metal Jam is an all-ages event.
Check out the details:
What: NAMM Metal Jam 2014
Featuring: Michael Angelo Batio, Neil Turbin, Dave Reffett and the NAMM Metal Jam All-Stars (See lineup below)
Where and When:Whisky A Go Go, 8901 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. PST Wednesday, January 22; all ages
Tickets:ticketweb.com
More information:nammmetaljam.com
Scheduled to appear:
- The “Metal Jam” portion of the show will feature an array of guest all-star performers. The official lineup of artists on this year’s event is:
- Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent) - Vocals, Guitar
- Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper) - Drums
- Michael Devin (Whitesnake) - Bass Guitar
- Rowan Robertson (Dio, DC4) - Guitar
- Mark Boals (Dio Disciples, Ring Of Fire, Yngwie J. Malmsteen's Rising Force) - Vocals
- Michael Angelo Batio (Solo artist, Nitro, Holland) - Guitar
- Neil Turbin (DeathRiders, Anthrax) - Vocals
- Dave Reffett (Shredding The Envelope) - Guitar
- Matt Thompson (King Diamond) - Drummer
- Bill Hudson (Emphatic, Circle II Circle, Cellador) - Guitar
- Ralph Santolla (Obituary, Deicide) - Guitar
- Per Nilsson (Scar Symmetry) – Guitar
- Aquiles Priester (Angra, Hangar, Vinnie Moore)
- Andrea Martongelli (Arthemis) - Guitar
- Mike Hansen (Hurricane, George Lynch, Steve Vai) - Drums
- Tony Cavazo (Hurricane) – Bass Guitar
- Mitch Stewart (Circle II Circle) – Bass Guitar
- Jeff Williams (Onslaught) – Bass Guitar
- Eli Santana (Holy Grail) - Guitar
- Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens) - Guitar
- Linda MacDonald (The Iron Maidens) - Drums
- Kirsten Rosenberg (The Iron Maidens) - Vocals
- Rigo Amezcua (Agent Steel) - Drums
- Juan Garcia (Agent Steel, Masters of Metal) - Guitar
- Shane Gibson (Korn) - Guitar
- Robert Cardenas (Possessed, Agent Steel) – Bass Guitar
- Jeff Bowders (Paul Gilbert Band, G3, POD) - Drums
- Veronica Freeman (Benedictum) – Vocals
- Leather Leone (Chastain) – Vocals
- Clammy (Exciter) – Bass Guitar
- Greg Walls (Anthrax) – Guitar
- Howie Simon (Alcatrazz, Nelson) - Guitar
- Dino Deluke (Sledd, Nemesis) - Drums
- Peter Deluke (Sledd, Nemesis) - Keyboards
- August Zadra (Dennis DeYoung (Styx) Band) – Guitar
- Michael Lee Smith (STARZ, Looking Glass, Hellcats) - Vocals
- Steve "Zeus" Johnstad of Mayday, Son, NRG - Vocals
- Thane Farace (Ghost Of War, Bloodied Angels) - Guitar
- Stuart Fujinami (Reverend, Heretic) – Guitar
- Annie Grunwald (Formless) - Guitar
- Sean Elg (DeathRiders, Nihilist) - Drums
- Arnold Gonzalez (DeathRiders) - Guitar
- Michael Lopez (DeathRiders) - Bass
- Casey Trask (DeathRiders) – Guitar
- Joe Gettler (Razormaze) – Guitar
- Xander Demos (Sabbath Judas Sabbath) - Guitar
- Joe Rose (Michael Angelo Batio’s Intermezzo album) - Guitar
- Lisa Margaroli (Celebrity Trash) - Vocals
- Dan Lauzon (Entropy, E-Force)
Special host MC: Caleb Smith of New Zealand’s The Sick Room radio show. Sponsored by Madison Amps LLC.