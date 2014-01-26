NAMM 2014: Orange Amplification Launches Dual Dark Amplifier Series

The all-new Orange Dual Dark Series is a range of high-end dual channel amps.

Put simply, these amps showcase Orange Amplification at their most innovative. The new amps build on the brand’s reputation for creating the ultimate British guitar tone.

Bringing a new dimension of sound that delivers potent combinations of tone and the highest levels of gain the brand has ever offered.

The models have a completely new voicing for Channel A, different to anything else in the Orange Amp range yet still true to their heritage. Channel B is has the voicing of the Dark Terror tone. Both channels can go from clean through to crunch at lower gain levels and offer four stages of gain!

Launching at NAMM 2014 are the 50-Watt and 100 Watt-versions, both feature footswitchable attenuators and Orange’s signature low impedance effects loop design. The Dual Dark 50 has an output that can be switched to 50 or 25 Watts. Output on the Dual Dark 100 can be switched to 100, 70, 50 or 30 Watts.

Both amps come with standard EL34s fitted but other tetrode valves can be used when biased correctly by a technician. The Dual Dark amps have been built with state of the art components backed by Orange’s ever evolving design and deliver the biggest amount of gain available in the history of their amps.

Orange Amplification will be showing the Dual Dark Amp series and all their other new products at their Booth 4890 Hall C at Winter NAMM 2014.

For more about Orange, visit orangeamps.com.

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2014: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]

Specifications: