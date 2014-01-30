NAMM 2014 Video: Line 6 AMPLIFi Guitar Amp and Stereo Bluetooth Speaker System with iOS Integration — with Demo

During last week's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, the Guitar World crew visited the Line 6 booth to check out the company's new AMPLIFi guitar amp and stereo bluetooth speaker system with iOS integration.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Line 6's Paul Hindmarsh explains and demos the new amp.

From Line 6:

AMPLIFi is an entirely new kind of guitar amplifier. By combining a high-performance guitar amp, a streaming Bluetooth speaker system and a breakthrough iOS app into one powerful device, AMPLIFi will change the way guitarists practice, perform and enjoy music.

“Eighteen years ago, Line 6 revolutionized the guitar amp market by releasing the world’s first modeling amplifier,” said Paul Foeckler, CEO of Line 6. “And now we’re doing it again. AMPLIFi completely redefines the guitar amplifier, bringing together our customers’ musical and personal lives like no other device.”

For more information, visit line6.com/amplifi.

