NAMM 2014 Video: Orange Amplification Dual Dark Series 50 and 100

During last week's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, the Guitar World crew visited the Orange Amplification booth to check out the company's new Dual Dark Series of guitar amps.

From Orange:

The all-new Orange Dual Dark Series is a range of high-end dual channel amps.

Put simply, these amps showcase Orange Amplification at their most innovative. The new amps build on the brand’s reputation for creating the ultimate British guitar tone.

Bringing a new dimension of sound that delivers potent combinations of tone and the highest levels of gain the brand has ever offered.

The models have a completely new voicing for Channel A, different to anything else in the Orange Amp range yet still true to their heritage. Channel B is has the voicing of the Dark Terror tone. Both channels can go from clean through to crunch at lower gain levels and offer four stages of gain!

For more information, visit orangeamps.com.

